Gaming numbers show Stateline boom before coronavirus cliff

Before they shut down on St. Patrick’s Day, the Stateline casinos were raking in the winnings.

Figures released by the Gaming Control Board on Thursday, showed the chief generator of gaming revenue in Douglas County was up 21.36 percent for February compared to 2019.

The $17.68 million in gaming revenue brought the casinos up to $166.2 million for the fiscal year or 5.78 percent in the black.

Casinos in the East Fork Township and Carson City also experienced a good month in February, raising $8.8 million . That marks a 17.11 percent increase over the same month in 2019 and a 2.3 percent increase for the fiscal year.

A key gambling event in February was the Super Bowl, which was Feb. 2, and saw a $18.7 million win statewide. At a 12.1 hold percentage at the sports books, the Chiefs 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49’ers was the highest in six years.

Statewide the February win was up 3.05 percent for the month at $1.04 billion, 86 percent of which was taken in Clark County.