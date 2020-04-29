Gaming numbers reflect mid-March coronavirus casino closures

Gaming win numbers fell off the coronavirus cliff with the St. Patrick’s Day closure of the Silver’s State’s casinos in March.

Stateline casinos reported a 43.11 percent decrease for the month which pretty much reflects the amount of March they were closed.

According to the Gaming Control Board, Stateline casinos raked in $9 million in March, likely the lowest total since numbers have been tracked. That’s down from $15.9 million in March 2019.

Carson Valley casinos, which include East Fork and Carson City townships, brought in $5.2 million down from $9.1 million, which is down 43.3 percent.

Statewide the gaming win is down 39.57 percent at $618.1 million. Hardest hit is Washoe County which saw a 52.9 percent drop.

Anticipate the numbers for April being zero when they’re released at the end of May.

March sales tax numbers won’t be available until the end of May. The numbers for February have yet to be released by the Department of Taxation. The unemployment rate for Douglas County shot up to 6.3 percent in March, according to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.