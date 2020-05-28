Future medical professionals gather virtually for conference

Amber Long



In the age when health care professionals are in high demand, 15 Douglas High School Health Occupation Students of America competed virtually with a half-dozen qualifying for nationals.

“We were all set to attend the conference on March 15,” Co-advisor Virginia Thomas said. “Suits were pressed and ready, speeches were rehearsed, the bus was reserved and hotel rooms were waiting for us.”

But when the schools closed on March 13 and the stay at home order was issued for the state, the state organization had to adapt.

“At first the conference was postponed in the hopes that we would be able to attend in person at a later date,” Thomas said. “Once we knew that wouldn’t happen, the Nevada HOSA organization did a fantastic job of putting together a Virtual conference for students to showcase their knowledge, compete against other future health professionals in Nevada in various competitions and a variety of other activities for future leaders.”

There were 22 students scheduled to attend the conference, but only 15 attended virtually.

“Most had already done the work for their competitions, prior to the stay home order, and were awaiting the results from the awards ceremonies,” Thomas said.

Those placing first, second and third will be going on to compete at the HOSA International Leadership Conference later this summer

Individual Events

Melanie Castillo-Uribe – 4th place – Behavioral Health Test

Caroline Jones – 4th place – Medical Reading Test

Amber Long – 1st place – Human Growth and Development Test

Jade Woffinden – 4th place – Health Career Photography

Team Events

5th place – Forensics – Taylor Corbitt and Skylar Miller

2nd Place – Health Education – Payton Lovec and Tesslyn Blair (this is their second year attending the ILC)

2nd Place – Caroline Marriott, Bianca Jacoboni and Kaitlyn Robinson – Public Service Announcement

