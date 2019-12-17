Whittell High parents told they can pick up students after furnace fails

Whittell High School has been partially without heat since Monday.

Douglas County School Superintendent Teri White said one of the school’s boilers failed on Monday and that the second one was working early Tuesday morning but then failed.

Kyla Rippet, a senior at Whittell, said it was hard for her to learn on Monday with multiple classes being in the library at once.

“I couldn’t focus at all yesterday,” Rippet said.

Lear said his office is cold but most of the school isn’t.

The school notified parents that they could pick up their students early, but the school cannot drive students home early. If the heat goes out completely, the school will immediately transport students to Zephyr Cove Elementary School.

“Getting [the boiler] fixed is a high priority for us,” Whittell Principal Shawn Lear said.

Superintendent Teri White said Tuesday the district will “monitor temperatures in the classrooms to ensure that they are conducive for classes tomorrow.”