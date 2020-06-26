Fundraiser underway for Gardnerville woman who died in Minden head-on

A fundraiser is underway for a Gardnerville grandmother who succumbed to injuries received in a June 3 head-on collision.

Donors have contributed $7,020 of the $10,000 goal set on gofundme to aide Darlene Permann’s family.

Permann, the mother of three children and grandmother of three more, is survived by husband Korey, according to the gofundme.com page.

Permann was driving home from work around 5:50 p.m. June 3 when her Toyota Camry jumped the center median in the southbound turn lane and into the path of another Camry.

Both drivers were helicoptered to Renown Regional Medical Center where Permann died Monday due to complications from the injuries she sustained in the collision, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Donations may be made at http://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-darlene

Perman’s death was the second as a result of head-on crashes on Douglas County highways in June.

On June 11, a Jackson, Calif., man was killed on the Lake Tahoe side of Kingsbury Grade.

Retired credit card executive Paul Bartell, 71, was climbing the Grade on a 1994 Harley Davidson when he failed to make the hairpin curve near Palisades Drive and entered the opposite lane.

He ran into a Harley head-on and was then struck by a second. Both of the other riders were taken for medical treatment with minor injuries.

So far, five people have died as a result of collisions on Douglas County’s highways during 2020.