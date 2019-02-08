Fundraiser underway for injured in Thursday’s crash

A Gofund me page has been established for two family members helicoptered to Renown Regional Medical Center with severe injuries.

The occupants of a black Cadillac involved in a head-on collision 11 a.m. Thursday suffered broken bones and a small brain hemorrhage.

The man suffers from kidney disease and the vehicle was the only one the family had to take him to appointments and dialysis treatment.

For more information visit https://www.gofundme.com/j7bher-road-to-recovery?fbclid=IwAR3uDMgZHlIYEyoq0L2j8LzhvypiqmyBdShypfrfvfG4LhpmxpVIdB0xDT0

The collision is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol.