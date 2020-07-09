Fundraiser set up for family who lost Pinenut Road home

The Twichell's home was lost to the Numbers Fire.

Shane Twichell Photo

A fundraiser set up on Wednesday for a family whose home was lost in the Numbers Fire has raised $27,675 so far this morning.

The Twichell family lost their Pinenut Road home as a result of the fire, according to Minden Elementary School teacher Colin Kvasnicka.

When he set up the fundraiser, it was only to raise $15,000, but nearly double that amount has been raised so far, and Kvasnicka set the toal to $50,000.

“When I set the first goal at $15,000, I had no idea that it would be met with almost double that amount in less than 24 hours,” he said. “My heart is soaring with your kindness.”

To donate or learn more, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-the-twichell-family?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet+expWdV

Fire investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in determining the cause of the Numbers Fire, which claimed three homes and burned an estimated 17,400 acres. This week.

As of Thursday morning, there wasn’t much smoke coming off the fire, which is 20 percent contained.

During its runs, the fire claimed 37 outbuildings before it burned back into the Pine Nut Mountains.

The fire was one of two that started within a half-mile of one another 7 p.m. Monday.

Anyone traveling on Highway 395 between Ridge View and Holbrook Junction 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday is asked to email 2020firetips@gmail.com Investigators say emails will be kept confidential.

The Numbers Fire was one of five along Highway 395 on Monday, including three small spot fires of undetermined cause near Holbrook Junction 12 hours earlier.

Highway 395 is open, but fire apparatus are still working in the area and motorists are asked to reduce their speeds to 45 mph.