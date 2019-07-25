Friday deadline for audit Genoa historic district applicants

Applications are being accepted for appointment to the Audit Committee and the Genoa Historic District Committee. The application deadline is 5 p.m. Friday. Interviews and appointments will be made at a Board of County Commissioners meeting on Aug. 1. Board eligibility requirements vary.

The Douglas County Audit Committee oversees both internal and external audits.

The Genoa Historic District reviews proposed building changes or development plans within the Town of Genoa district.

All applicants must be Douglas County residents. Additional information and application forms are available in the County Manager’s Office in the Minden Inn, 1594 Esmeralda Avenue in Minden 775-782-9821 or on the Douglas County website http://www.douglascountynv.gov

