Freeze warning issued for Carson Valley

Time to cover up the tomatoes if you want them to survive tonight's freeze.

Kurt Hildebrand photo

A freeze warning is in effect starting 11 p.m. Sunday and lasting through 9 a.m. Monday across Western Nevada with lows expected to drop into the mid-20s in spots.

“Areas at greatest risk for freezing temperatures include … Carson Valley,” National Weather Service Reno forecasters said in an updated warning issued Sunday morning.

The warning covers all of Western Nevada and much of Eastern California.

“Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,” the warning stated.

Tonight there’s a chance of showers before midnight with the snow level lowering to 5,200 feet. After the clouds clear, the temperature on the bench four miles northeast of Minden is expected to drop to 31 degrees.

The cold tends to settle in the lowest portions of Carson Valley, particularly along the river, which could see temperatures in the upper 20s.

Forecasters are warning residents to cover plants and disconnect outdoor water pipes.

The record low temperature in Minden for June 8 was 27 degrees set in 1988.

Today’s high temperature is expected to hit 57 degrees with the wind out of the west at 10-15 mph, with 30 mph wind gusts in the afternoon. Monday is expected to be sunny with a high near 66 degrees, with temperatures shooting into the 80s by Tuesday.