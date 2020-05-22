Fourth Carson death as coronavirus results released by ZIP Code

Most of Douglas County's cases have been in the 30-40 age range. Carson City Heath and Human Services

A Carson City man in his 60s became the fourth person in the capital to have died from the coronavirus, health officials announced on Friday.

Carson City Health and Human Services said it was unknown whether the man had an underlying health conditions.

Two more Carson City residents joined the numbers of the ill on Friday, including a man in his 60s and a woman in her 30s. Douglas County is down to two active cases and 24 recoveries, according to the Carson agency that serves as public health officer for Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties. Five patients remain hospitalized.

For the first time since coronavirus numbers have been released, results based on ZIP Code are coming out.

Most of the Douglas County coronavirus cases, 11, have been from the Minden ZIP Code. Four have been listed in Gardnerville, three in the Ranchos, four in the far north county, two in Zephyr Cove and two in Stateline.

Because ZIP Codes don’t match county boundaries it’s possible that some cases are counted in a ZIP Code but not a county.

Numbers are available at t https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced he will hold a press conference on Tuesday to discuss the next phase in Nevada’s reopening plan, as outlined in Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery.

Saturday marks two weeks since Phase 1 began. Since that time, the LEAP and the Governor’s Office have been monitoring the first phase of reopening, analyzing data trends and evaluating potential plans for Phase 2. If Nevada’s COVID-19 data continues to reflect positive or consistent trends through the Memorial Day Weekend, the Governor will announce a Phase 2 reopening date at the Tuesday press conference, along with business reopening and statewide continuing operation guidelines.

Additionally, on Tuesday, the Nevada Gaming Control Board will be holding an informational workshop where state and local health and safety officers will provide an update regarding COVID-19 response measures at Resort Hotels. After presentations, the Board will consider any action necessary with regard to reopening plans. Gaming properties are required to submit reopening plans to the Board for approval seven days before reopening. Pending the evaluation of trends in Nevada’s COVID-19 data, along with the results of the Gaming Control Board meeting on Tuesday, the Governor has set a target date of June 4 for reopening Nevada’s gaming industry.