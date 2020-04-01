Governor announces lockdown: Four more quad-county coronavirus cases reported

The first case of person-to-person transmission of coronavirus in the United States was reported in California on Wednesday.

CCHHS-Corona-800×450

Four new diagnosed cases have been diagnosed, including three in Carson City and one in Lyon, according to Carson City Health & Human Services.

The cases include the youngest so far, an 18-year-old Carson City man, a Carson City man in his 50s and a Carson City woman in her 40s. The second Lyon County case announced on Wednesday was a woman in her 70s. All four are self-isolating and are in stable condition.

Carson City Health & Human Services acts as the public health officer for Douglas, Lyon, Storey and Carson City.

Douglas County has a half-dozen diagnosed cases, with the most recent announced on Tuesday. The number of Nevada deaths doubled to 26 on Tuesday, with three reported in Washoe County.

On Wednesday, Gov. Steve Sisolak expanded his order for Nevadans to stay home and extended the order closing nonessential businesses, casinos and schools until April 30.

“Today’s ‘Stay at Home’ directive strengthens the imperative that Nevadans must not leave their homes for nonessential activities in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Sisolak of the new order that takes effect at midnight Wednesday. “This directive builds on previous directives around school closures, social distancing, closure of non-essential businesses, and bans on public gatherings of 10 or more people by requiring you stay at home unless leaving is absolutely necessary.”

Essential employees should continue their work activities, making sure to take proper precautions, like frequent handwashing, staying home if they are sick and abiding by aggressive social distancing protocols, the governor said.

Effective immediately the Douglas County Sheriff’s Records and Administration located at 1038 Buckeye Road, Minden and 175 Highway 50, Stateline will be closed to the public for 30 days.

Another order from the governor eliminates the need for residents to come to the sheriff’s office for concealed carry permits and other licenses.

All other Sheriff’s Office functions are open.