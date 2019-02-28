Four more members appointed to vacation rental panel

Two Carson Valley and two Lake Tahoe members have been added to the list of 11 members of a task force designed to examine vacation home rentals in Douglas County.

Valley residents Margaret Pross and John Zemlock; and Tahoe residents Ralph Tognetti and Ben Johnson were selected to join the now 15-member task force.

Acting Community Development Director David Lundergreen said the first meeting of the task force will be held shortly after the new county manager takes office, which could be March 11.

Already appointed to the committee are:

Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority's Carol Chaplin

Zephyr Cove GID Chairman Mickie Hempler

Glenbrook Rental Program LLC's Kevin Kjer

Summit Village HOA President Lauren Romain

Lake Tahoe South Shore Chamber of Commerce Director Steve Teshara

Sierra Nevada Association of Realtors representative Natalie Yannish.

Genoa Lakes HOA's Dan Aynesworth

Carson Valley Golf Course owner Tom Brooks

Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce Director Bill Chernock

Business owner Dan Reed

Carson Valley Visitors Authority Director Jan Vandermade