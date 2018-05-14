Four hurt in wreck at 395 and Genoa Lane

Genoa, Nev. — Four people were taken for treatment after a collision at the intersection of Highway 395 and Genoa Lane on Monday.

Personnel onscene reported three vehicles suffered major damage in the collision reported at 5:44 p.m., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Three people were taken to Renown Regional Medical Center for treatment. Another person was taken to an area medical center.

The collision briefly closed the southbound lanes of Highway 395.