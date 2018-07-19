Four genres of music to be represented at Dangberg’s Musical Jamboree

Music, artisans and food come together at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park on July 28 from 4 to 8 p.m. in a "Musical Jamboree."

One definition of a jamboree is a "large celebration or party." The Musical Jamboree at the Dangberg Home Ranch is designed to be just that. The musical talent of the day comes from four different genres.

Blue Shoes Ukulele Orchestra of Columbia is led by Peg Reza who also teaches ukulele lessons in the Sierra Foothills. The 10-piece orchestra will play favorites from 1956-1964 including music from the Shirelles, Betty Everett and Sam Cook.

CW Bayer is an author, historian, musician and storyteller with a deep love of the history of Carson Valley and Carson City, as well as Northern Nevada and California. He has a passion and talent for bringing history to life while sharing well-known and little-known facts that leave his audiences with a clearer picture of the entire story. Bayer will perform on his banjo and other instruments, "swingy, western, twangy" fun music including honky tonk and gold rush songs.

Singer-songwriter Richard Blair has been a Truckee resident for 30 years and has written and recorded songs about the surrounding Sierras' history in the late 1800s. Blair's songs are old stories put to modern folk-roots and Americana melodies.

The award winning Batamba Collective's band members Brandon Dodge, Ryan Burt, Chance Utter, Anthony Landers and Adrian Rodriguez are dedicated to the mixing and honoring of cultures from India to Cuba and from Brazil to Africa. They feature Indian classical music (Hindustani or Carnatic), Samba music from Brazil, Ewe music from Ghana, Shona music from Zimbabwe, and Rumba and Bata from Cuba, as well as bringing in their own influences of orchestral music and jazz.

Recommended Stories For You

Barbecue sandwiches will be available from Western Way BBQ. The nonprofit Friends of Dangberg Ranch will have beverages for sale, including beer and wine.

Vendors of the day include, but are not limited to Brittany Ana Creations featuring her jewelry, Troy Wright Photography, Chrochet Whimsy, as well as the musical talent. There will also be several non-profit information booths on site including that of The Nevada State Museum.

"We want our guests to come, stay, play and relax. We have a beautiful view and a variety of things to do. The talent is incredible and so is the food," said the park's events manager, Kim Harris.

This event is part of the park's Dangberg Summer Festival and is sponsored by Douglas County, Carson Valley Accounting, Full Circle Soils and Compost, Horse Tales Publications, Allied Sanitation Services, Minden Fortnightly Club, A.B.E. Printing and Copy Center, Carson Valley Inn, Carson Valley Sertoma, Jacobs Berry Farm, Cowboy's Café, Personal Pedigree Genealogy and the Frances C. and William P. Smallwood Foundation. This event is also funded in part by the Nevada Arts Council, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.

The cost for the event is $10 for adults, $5 for members and free for 16 years and younger.

The full Dangberg Summer Festival event schedule is available at dangberghomeranch.org.

This is an outdoor event, and visitors are asked to bring their own seating. Dogs aren't permitted unless they're legitimate service animals. The park is at 1450 Highway 88, 1/4 mile north of the Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital.

Upcoming events for this season include "Whose History Is It Anyway?" Improv Evening on Aug. 2; and Buffalo Bill's Wild West and Midway Plaisance on Aug. 25.