Four families homeless after Kingsbury fire

Tahoe Douglas firefighters responded to a structure fire on Tina Court on Kingsbury Grade at 5 p.m. Friday.

The fire was in the wall of a fourplex and was extinguished by 5:45 p.m.

Four families were displaced by the blaze and one person treated for smoke inhalation.

The American Red Cross responded to the fire to help the families.

South Tahoe Now is reporting an icicle came loose and broke a gas line feeding the heater, which ignited a fire.