Former WNC pitcher called up by Mets

The New York Mets bullpen has been faltering of late and former Western Nevada College pitcher Tim Peterson has been called up to provide reinforcement.

Peterson, who pitched for the Wildcats in 2010 and 2011, was called up by the Mets on Wednesday. Making his major league debut, Peterson pitched two innings that night in a 4-1 win against Atlanta, retiring the first four batters he faced before giving up a home run to Johan Camargo.

The right-hander, a 20th-round pick in the 2012 draft, has a 3.58 ERA in 22 games totaling 27 1/3 innings for Triple-A Las Vegas this season. He has struck out 40 and walked eight.

Peterson becomes the second WNC player to make it to the Big Leagues, joining Mason Tobin, who pitched for the Wildcats in 2006. Tobin pitched for the Texas Rangers in 2011.