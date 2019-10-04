Former R-C staffer inducted into Tiger Hall of Fame

Nearly 400 people turned out Wednesday for the Minden Fall Fest in celebration of Douglas High School Homecoming.

The event featured a parade where freshmen, sophomores and seniors joined the Peace Project Club, the Tiger band and volleyball team and all the Homecoming Court nominees.

“We have had a great week,” Student Activities Director Karen Lamb said. “We are super thankful for everyone who helps, especially the town of Minden.”

Class of 1998 Douglas High School graduate and former R-C Sports Editor Joey Crandall was inducted into the high school hall of fame.

“The overall appreciation for his coverage and care of Douglas High, as well as his successes as a student here,” were among the reasons he was nominated, Lamb said.

He worked for The R-C from 2003-2013 and was named Nevada journalist of merit in 2004.

He also operated Carson Valley Times 2013-17, and independent online news service, which was also honored by the press association.

“There were, and continue to be, wonderful stories that walk through those halls and I, over time, had the privilege to be trusted with telling the a fraction of them,” Crandall said.

He told Douglas High students and staff that while you can’t choose what you take, you can choose what you give.

Crandall is the marketing & communications coordinator at Carson Valley Medical Center.