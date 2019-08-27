Former Ms. Nevada to speak at Basque Fry

Morning in Nevada PAC announced today that Katie Williams has joined its speaker lineup for the 5th Annual Basque Fry.



Williams was crowned Ms. Nevada State 2019 but was stripped of her official title after expressing conservative political views, including her support for President Donald Trump. A U.S. Army veteran, wife, mother and former small-business owner, Williams has garnered national media attention by speaking out against censorship of the conservative movement.

“Katie Williams has been a courageous leader in the fight against efforts to silence conservative voices in our country, and we are honored to have her share her important message with her fellow Nevadans at this year’s Basque Fry,” said Adam Laxalt, president of Morning in Nevada PAC and former Nevada Attorney General. “With so much at stake this coming election year, Nevada’s grassroots conservatives can benefit from Katie’s powerful example of the need to stand strong in defense of our principles. We look forward to having her join our roster of outstanding speakers.”

Williams joins a speaker lineup that includes Mick Mulvaney; Trump administration White House Director of Strategic Communications Mercedes Schlapp, who is now an official with the Trump re-election campaign; American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp; President Trump’s campaign manager from January 2015 to June 2016 Corey Lewandowski; former acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker and prominent national conservative journalist John Fund.

The Basque Fry has been incorporated into the inaugural CPAC West, which Morning in Nevada PAC will co-host along with the American Conservative Union. The two-day event, inspired by ACU’s annual Conservative Political Action Conference, will include the Basque Fry on 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Corley Ranch in Gardnerville, as well as a conference the previous day in Reno featuring a slate of speakers and policy-focused panels. Morning in Nevada is also a co-host of the Basque Fry.