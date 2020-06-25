Former Douglas Sheriff Ron Pierini to be recognized by state wildlife commissioners

Sheriff Ron Pierini stands with a photo of John Wayne on May 16, 2018, in the Judicial and Law Enforcement in Minden during a celebration of the day declared in his honor by then-Gov. Brian Sandoval.

Kurt Hildebrand

Former Douglas County Sheriff Ron Pierini will receive the Wayne E. Kirch Conservation Award at the Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners

Commitment to Nevada’s wildlife will be recognized during the June Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners meeting in Yerington.

Pierini has been a long-time advocate for conserving wildlife. His history with educating the public on hunting safety and ethics is evident through his work volunteering 100s of hours as a hunter education instructor and his work for Operation Game Thief. He has also donated much of his time to upland game species through fundraising and projects with the Carson Valley Chukar Chasers. His dedication to these efforts makes him a great recipient for this award.

The Commission’s Kirch Award judging panel chooses a winner from a pool of nominations sent in from around the state. The judging panel is made up of two wildlife commissioners, Marlene Kirch, daughter of former Commissioner Wayne E. Kirch, and four County Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife members or outdoor groups.

The Wayne E. Kirch Conservation Award is given annually by the Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners to recipients who have demonstrated significant results towards conservation, management or enhancement of wildlife. It is named in memory of Wayne E. Kirch, who served on the Fish and Game Commission for more than 25 years, the longest tenure on the board since its inception in 1877. Kirch passed away in 1989.