Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio to speak in Minden

Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio will be the keynote speaker at the Douglas County Central Committee's annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner on Feb. 18.

Arpaio served as sheriff of Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, from 1993 to 2016.

According to his web site, he served in the U.S. Army before becoming a police officer in Washington, D.C., and Las Vegas. He became a federal narcotics agent with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and ran for sheriff after retiring.

He has announced his intention to seek the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate.

He was pardoned by President Trump in August 2017 after being convicted of criminal contempt of court the prior month.

The dinner is 5:30 p.m. at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Recommended Stories For You

Tickets may be purchased at http://www.douglasgop.org

Tickets are $75 each through Feb. 4, and $95 after that. Arpaio will participate in a VIP Reception, with tickets for it and the dinner $125, through Feb. 4, then $145. VIP reception only tickets are $75.