Forensics class practices crime scene investigation

People love to read about crime scenes and watch crime shows like "CSI" and "Law and Order."

Kimberly Tretton's class at Douglas High School is learning how to search and investigate crime scene in reality.

Most people love the action and romance, but in the real word people don't actually know how long it takes to figure out a fingerprint or any piece of evidence from a crime scene.

Two classrooms were set up for this "crime scene¨ and both classrooms were set up as a classroom shooting.

Each classroom had seven students searching for evidence from the crime scene.

In this crime scene students had to find and analyze pieces of evidence from the shooting such as analyzing phones, CDs, beanies, gloves and much more.

Tretton has taught this class for three years and enjoys it because she likes teaching a class that students enjoy and like to get involved in.

Classroom 708 had chairs that were knocked over and evidence was left all over the classroom from the shooting. Douglas junior Stella Andrews and senior Jordan Smith analyzed and collected evidence from the classroom shooting.

Once the students are done analyzing the bag or box the evidence that has been done or needs to be investigated more.

Debra Schambra explained they are trying to teach students what a crime scene in process means, that it is to find physical evidence.

Christy Bateman explained this crime scene was about a shooting in a classroom where a girl had been shot and was taken away to the hospital and evidence was being collected on objects that had been left behind.