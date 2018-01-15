Forecasters predict end of week storm

A small storm on Monday night will be the aperitif for a big buffet of weather expected at the end of the week.

"This … is shaping up to be a pretty solid storm by Sierra standards," said National Weather Service Meteorologist Alexander Hoon in a forecast issued on Monday morning. "As the cold front pushes through the region Thursday night into Friday morning, snow levels will fall to most Valley floors."

Carson Valley residents should expect high winds on Thursday and Friday.

"Lower snow levels will man high snow ratios in the Sierra, which will increase the potential for blowing snow and low visibilities over the Sierra passes Thursday night into Friday," Hoon said. "Blustery conditions and snow showers will remain through the day on Friday as the instability remains under the low pressure."

There is also a chance for lake-effect snow showers downwind from Lake Tahoe and Pyramid Lake.

Light rain and a chance of snow above 7,000 feet will arrive on early Tuesday morning, according to a statement issued by the Reno office of the National Weather Service.

That will just be the first taste, with the potential of 1-2 feet of snow above 7,000 feet on Thursday and Friday.

High winds are expected on Thursday with 50 mph gusts in the valleys.

Snow levels are expected to fall to Western Nevada valley floors with snow expected to snarl the commute on Friday morning.

Hoon predicted that colder temperatures will remain in place through the weekend, with another strong winter storm looming on Sunday.

As of Monday, .59 inches of precipitation has fallen during January in Minden, well short of the average 1.47 inches for the month.