Forecasters predict blustery weekend will bring chance of snow

High winds are expected to set Christmas decorations dancing today.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory starting noon Saturday and lasting until 4 p.m. Sunday.

The winds are expected to pick up out of the southwest at 10-15 mph this morning, gusting to 50 mph in Carson Valley this afternoon.

Gusts over the ridges in Mono County are expected to hit 100 mph at times.

Forecasters suggest tying down loose outdoor items like patio furniture, holiday decorations and trashcans.

With the winds comes a possibility of power outages, and the necessity to ensure there’s plenty of food, water, flashlights should the power go out.

The wind will blow in a cold front that could bring rain and snow to Carson Valley by Sunday afternoon. A chance of snow lingers in the Valley until Christmas Eve eve on Monday.