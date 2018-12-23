Forecast predicts a wet Christmas

Chances are it's going to be a wet Christmas, but forecasters are predicting it could be a white one as well.

A moderate winter storm is expected to arrive in the Sierra on Christmas Eve and last into Christmas morning that could bring snow levels down to the Carson Valley floor.

Between 6-15 inches of snow is likely above 7,000 feet from the storm, complicating holiday travel through the mountains.

"Mostof the precipitation will fall as rain across Western Nevada, but light snow along and behind the cold front is not out of the question," Reno Meteorologist Dawn Johnson said Sunday morning. "Minor accumulations are possible, especially given the snow will fall overnight, though don't expect much, likely an inch or less."

While snow might be a question, it will be breezy Christmas Eve with winds of 35-45 mph in the Valley.

A cold front is expected to pass through Western Nevada 8 p.m. to midnight on Christmas Eve.

Expect high temperatures through the rest of the week to drop into the mid-30s by Thursday.

Light rain fell along the Carson Range on Sunday.