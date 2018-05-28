Ford, Kaluza lead field at Eagle Valley

Deb Ford was the low gross winner and Mary Kay Kaluza the low net winner for Flight 1 during recent Eagle Valley Women's Golf Club tournament play in Carson City.

Ford shot 76 on Eagle Valley's West Course during the "Throw out Mean 3" format in which scores on Nos. 3, 13 and 15 were discarded. Victoria DeVore shot 86 and Sandy Lawrence 91 to finish second and third respectively in the low gross scoring.

Kaluza shot 61 to lead the flight's low net scoring, while Jackie Allard and Gail Nelson tied for second-place at 63.

In Flight 2, Patti Boerio was the low net winner with her 59, while Margaret Konieczny carded a 64 for second-place and Cherie Jewett 72 for third-place.

Jean Barnett shot 89 for low gross honors, while Lucy Lamotte placed second at 103 and Luci Zuend placed third with her 111.

Closest-to-the-pin winners were Renee Deering on the 17th hole (18-feet, 5-inches) while Lawrence and Konieczny tied on No. 7 (13-feet, 5-inches).

K-9 charity golf tournament on June 16

Members of the local golf community will have an opportunity to play for the dogs on June 16 when the inaugural Douglas County Sheriff's Office K-9 Charity Tournament is held at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

The cost is $75, which includes green fees, range balls and lunch. A K-9 demonstration will be held as part of the day's activities.

Registration will open at 8 a.m. and a shotgun start is scheduled for 9.

Proceeds will benefit the Sheriff's Office K-9 program, which is funded only by private donations and fundraising. Call Priscilla Kramer at 925-876-8116 for information.

Tahoe/Douglas Elks junior tournament on June 9

The Tahoe/Douglas Elks Lodge Junior Golf Tournament is set for June 9 at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

Players 7 to 18 years of age are eligible to participate in the nine-hole event. The cost is $10 per player.

Registration is taken online at http://www.carsonvalleygolf.com and information is available by calling 265-3181.

Douglas football alumni golf tourney on June 29

Early registration ends on Tuesday for the seventh annual Douglas High School Alumni Golf Tournament on June 29 at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

The Friday tournament starts at 9 a.m. with a post-tournament luncheon to follow at the Carson Valley Country Club.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Douglas football program as well as its scholarship fund.

Contact Douglas High football coach Ernie Monfiletto at emonfile@dcsd.k12.nv.us for information.