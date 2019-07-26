Food Closet hosts food distribution on Saturday

The Carson Valley Community Food Closet is hosting a food distribution 8-10 a.m. Saturday at 1251 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville.

Anyone in need is welcome to bring their own reuseable bags, boxes and baskets if they have them.

Director Sarah Sanchez said there will be representatives of SNAP and CSFP on site to help with questions and enrollment.

Sanchez said a previous event had 60 families attend, half of whom were people the food closet doesn’t currently serve.

“With our new space and the ability to have everything on hand, we are hosting a special parking lot distribution once a month,” she said.

The food closet will benefit from a fundraiser at the Aug. 1 Aces game at Greater Nevada Field in Reno. A portion of each $16 ticket goes to the closet.

