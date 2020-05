Buckets of flowers await their transformation into bouquets at A Wildflower in Gardnerville on Friday. Kurt Hildebrand photo

The crew at A Wildflower in Gardnerville was buzzing like bees in preparation for Mother’s Day today.

One of the biggest days of the year for florists, even the coronavirus outbreak wasn’t enough to stop progeny from celebrating mom on her day.

Wildflower was just one Carson Valley business anticipating the day. Millennium Medical & Spa Suites was selling gift certificates along Main Street in Gardnerville.