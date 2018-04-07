Flooding closes Mottsville Lane

Genoa, Nev. — Water over the roadway resulted in the closure of Mottsville Lane on Saturday morning.

The Carson River's West Fork is running behind the forecast 14.6 feet at Woodfords. It is 13.78 feet, and approaching minor flood stage. That water is still upstream from where the West Fork crosses Mottsville.

The East Fork of the Carson River exceeded 2017's maximum flow 10:15 p.m. Friday.

According to a U.S. Geological Survey gauge the East Fork was at 2,610 cubic feet per second at 6:30 a.m. or 12.14 feet.

The East Fork at Markleeville was above action stage at 6 a.m. and expected to crest at 8.3 feet later today.

A flood warning is in effect in Carson Valley with the West Fork at Woodfords causing minor to moderate flooding in southwest Carson Valley between Centerville and Genoa.

"Many local roads may be flooded in this area," forecasters said. "Minor to moderate flooding is possible in Alpine County near Woodfords and Paynesville."

A rain gauge in Genoa recorded .92 inches of rain in the 24 hours since the rain started on Friday morning.

A Desert Research Institute gauge south of Genoa Lane half way to Highway 395 recorded just over a third of an inch.