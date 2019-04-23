Flood watch issued for West Fork of Carson

A flood watch has been issued for the West Fork of the Carson River in Carson Valley by the National Weather Service.

The watch for late Thursday through Saturday morning was issued at 12:31 p.m. Tuesday, according to the weather service’s web site.

The West Fork is expected to approach flood stage Thursday and Friday nights with flooding possible on Friday and Saturday mornings in Carson Valley.

“Potential flooding impacts are expected to remain in agricultural areas of Carson Valley, with flooding possible onto or over rural east to west oriented roads crossing the Valley,” forecasters said.

That would affect Centerville and Mottsville Lanes just east of Foothill Road.

Should flooding occur, residents are asked to be familiar with the nearest sandbag locations.

Recommended Stories For You

They include:

Douglas County has sandbags available at nine locations and urges residents to assemble them on their property if there is a chance of flooding. Sandbag locations can are self-fill and the current locations are:

Zephyr Cove Park

Warrior Way

Sand is located in the upper parking lot

Sheridan Fire Station

980 Sheridan Lane

Sand is located behind the station in the upper parking area

Genoa Fire Station

2298 Main Street

Sand is located behind the station in the upper parking area

Jacks Valley Fire Station

3450 Jacks Valley Road

Sand is located in the front parking lot, east side of station

Johnson Lane Fire Station

1450 Stephanie Lane

Sand is located in parking lot, west side of station

Fish Springs Fire Station

2249 Fish Springs Road

Sand is located in parking lot rear of building

Ruhenstroth Fire Station

2008 Pinto Circle

Sand is located in lower parking lot, west side of building

Topaz Ranch Estates Community Center

4001 Carter Drive

Sand is located in front parking lot

Fire District Warehouse

941 Mitch Drive

Sand is located front parking lot, north side