Flood watch issued for West Fork of Carson
April 23, 2019
A flood watch has been issued for the West Fork of the Carson River in Carson Valley by the National Weather Service.
The watch for late Thursday through Saturday morning was issued at 12:31 p.m. Tuesday, according to the weather service’s web site.
The West Fork is expected to approach flood stage Thursday and Friday nights with flooding possible on Friday and Saturday mornings in Carson Valley.
“Potential flooding impacts are expected to remain in agricultural areas of Carson Valley, with flooding possible onto or over rural east to west oriented roads crossing the Valley,” forecasters said.
That would affect Centerville and Mottsville Lanes just east of Foothill Road.
Should flooding occur, residents are asked to be familiar with the nearest sandbag locations.
They include:
Douglas County has sandbags available at nine locations and urges residents to assemble them on their property if there is a chance of flooding. Sandbag locations can are self-fill and the current locations are:
Zephyr Cove Park
Warrior Way
Sand is located in the upper parking lot
Sheridan Fire Station
980 Sheridan Lane
Sand is located behind the station in the upper parking area
Genoa Fire Station
2298 Main Street
Sand is located behind the station in the upper parking area
Jacks Valley Fire Station
3450 Jacks Valley Road
Sand is located in the front parking lot, east side of station
Johnson Lane Fire Station
1450 Stephanie Lane
Sand is located in parking lot, west side of station
Fish Springs Fire Station
2249 Fish Springs Road
Sand is located in parking lot rear of building
Ruhenstroth Fire Station
2008 Pinto Circle
Sand is located in lower parking lot, west side of building
Topaz Ranch Estates Community Center
4001 Carter Drive
Sand is located in front parking lot
Fire District Warehouse
941 Mitch Drive
Sand is located front parking lot, north side
