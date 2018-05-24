Flood watch issued for Topaz Lake area

A flood watch is in effect for the Slinkard Fire burn area near Topaz Lake.

The National Weather Service reported thunder storms were developing the in Sierra above the burn, which could bring heavy rainfall through late afternoon.

Forecasters said most of the activity could push north by 5 p.m.

"Short bursts of high intensity rainfall could lead to more debris and mudflows onto Highway 395 near Topaz Lake and the California-Nevada Stateline," forecasters said in a 1 p.m. statement. "This can happen with little or no warning, so be prepared for this flood scenario anytime it rains hard in the watch area."

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Alpine and Douglas counties for severe thunderstorms located near Topaz Lake moving north at 10 mph. The National Weather Service said the storm had 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.

Forecasters said hail damage to vehicles was possible from the storm.