Update: Thunderstorms move east from Alpine, Mono counties

While a flood advisory remains in effect for Alpine and Mono counties, most of the thunderstorms have moved east into the Pine Nut Mountains.

A rain gauge at Monitor Pass recorded .4 inches of rain this afternoon.

A flood advisory was issued at 3:50 p.m. for Alpine and northern Mono counties.

Since 3 p.m. thunderstorms with heavy rainfall have been reported in the area around Markleeville and Woodfords, southeast to Topaz.

“These storms are producing heavy rainfall of over 1 inches per hour along with large amounts of small hail,” forecasters said.

Motorists should watch for flooding in low spots and creeks especially near the old Washington and Slinkard fire burn areas. Travelers on highways 4, 89 and 395 may encounter flooding or roads slick with hail.