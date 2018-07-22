Flash flood watch issued for Western Nevada

After a wet couple of days, forecasters have issued a flash flood watch in effect until 9 p.m.

Three quarters of an inch fell nine miles east of Gardnervile on Saturday. More than half an inch fell in Genoa.

Saturated soils brought mudslides to the Sierra south of Carson Valley, with Monitor Pass closed near Heenan Creek as a result of boulders and debris on the roadway.

According to the California Highway Patrol Highway 89 was closed at the gates between highways 395 and 4.

Lesser flooding occurred at Kingsbury Grade and Upper Loop Road. Reports were that a sinkhole the size of a bathtub opened up on the Grade during the rain.

Minden reported a quarter inch from Friday and Saturday, according to Weather Service records.

Firefighters were kept busy by reports of lightning strikes setting fires across the Sierra Front.

The largest fire in Douglas County was the Juniper Fire reported due west of Rice Peak in the Buckeye Creek drainage.

The Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch reported it as controlled at a tenth of an acre.

U.S. Forest Service firefighters responded to a fire near Fay Luther Canyon in the Carson Range on the mountain above Fredericksburg. The fire was reported at 6 p.m. and is being extinguished by units on scene.

Two wild horses were struck and killed by lightning on Friday night, according to advocate Mary Cioffi.