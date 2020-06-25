Update: Second wave of thunderstorms expected in Topaz area

A second wave of thunderstorms are bringing more rain to southern Douglas County near Topaz Lake.

Forecasters said that the first set of storms that prompted a 5:30 p.m. warning has passed, but another set have formed in the Pine Nuts and are head for the Slinkard burn scar.

“Excessive rainfall over the Slinkard burn scar may result in debris flow moving over Highway 395 near Topaz Lake and Highway 89 east of Monitor Pass,” forecasters said in a 7:07 p.m. statement. “The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.”

A flash flood warning is in effect until 8 p.m.

Areas along the state line show 1-2 inches of rain according to National Weather Service radar.

Radar shows trace amounts of rain falling on the Monarch Fire in the Pine Nut Mountains east of Gardnerville.

Firefighters have a line around 5 percent of the 2,500-acre blaze.

They hope to have the fire contained by noon Saturday when a new fire weather watch for gusty winds and low humidity is expected to last through Sunday evening.

A dust storm extending from Lovelock to Fallon is heading west at 40 mph. Forecasters say 50 mph winds and quarter-mile visibility is expected to affect the Johnson Lane region of Carson Valley.

Previous Story:

A flash flood warning has been issued for the Slinkard Fire burn scar along Highway 395 and Topaz Lake.

The location has experienced a mud slide in spring of 2018 that required the closure of Highway 395.

Forecasters are predicting heavy rain in the mountains until 8:30 p.m., based on Doppler radar.

The radar showed heavy thunderstorms and rain around 5:30 p.m.

Residents are warned to avoid walking or driving through flooded roadways and to move to higher ground, if possible.