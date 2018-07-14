Power outage affects thousands in Douglas County

Nearly 5,200 Douglas County homes and businesses are without power, according to NVEnergy.com due to damage to power company equipment.

The outage coincides with a thunderstorm in the Pine Nut Mountains above Johnson Lane.

Power blinked across the Valley at 5:38 p.m. The power company reports 71 separate outages affecting residents of Johnson Lane, Minden and Gardnerville.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Carson Valley after radar showed heavy rain was falling in the Pine Nut Mountains east of Johnson Lane. Forecasters said up to an inch of rain has already fallen and that more rain is likely as the storm remains in place. Flash flooding in the neighborhood is possible until 8:15 p.m.