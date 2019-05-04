Flags at half-staff for fallen assemblyman

Flags are being flown at half-staff across Nevada after the news that a North Las Vegas assemblyman died suddenly in Carson City.

Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson, 52, died early Saturday morning while receiving emergency care at the Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center.

“We are deeply saddened by Assemblyman Thompson’s sudden passing,” said Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson. He was well respected by his colleagues in the Legislature for his dedication and leadership. His warm smile and larger-than-life presence will truly be missed in our Assembly chamber.

During the 80th Legislative Session, Assemblyman Thompson also served as chairman of the Assembly Committee on Education.

Thompson’s tenure in the Assembly began in 2013 when he was appointed to represent District 17.

In addition to his membership in the Legislature, the North Las Vegas native enjoyed a career in public service that spanned nearly three decades. His more recent professional experience included positions with the Clark County Organizational Development Center, the Southern Nevada Regional Planning Coalition, and the City of Las Vegas.

Republicans offered their condolences on Thompson’s death.

“Nevada has lost a kind and passionate leader and the members of the Nevada Legislature have lost a tremendous colleague and friend,” according to a statement issued by Senate Republicans. “Assemblyman Thompson was a tireless advocate for education and the community at large. His efforts to provide mentors and role models to the community’s youth were unmatched – he was the best mentor among them. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tyrone’s family, friends, and our legislative colleagues today.”