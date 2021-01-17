Five reasons Christianity is so appealing

Sin is a familiar word, and its definition is well known but frowned upon for public use because of its frequent use in the Bible and its moral implications. The same word is used for both singular and plural tenses since it refers to both a single act of sin and, the comprehensive condition of human nature. The literal translation from its Greek root is, “missing the mark.”

Even though it is deemed publicly offensive, the fact remains that moral failure is a serious issue with humans because it inevitably leads to feeling of guilt. Mental health specialists say that guilt is a leading cause of depression and anxiety in human life and often the source of many kinds of mental disorders.

It is interesting why the message of Jesus has become the largest religious faith in the world and yet its foundation lies explicitly on the dilemma of universal human moral failure (sin) which no one wants to talk about publicly? But the Bible frequently uses the word and makes clear the point that every human being that has ever been born into this world has had the fundamental problem of sin. It is something that all human beings have in common. The following two verses are two of many in the Bible that prove this fact. “for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.

“The heart is deceitful above all things, And desperately wicked.”

When and if we come to agreement with this Biblical proposition we are ready for the good news that has captivated 2.5 billion followers of the world’s population. Of course the benefits of honoring Jesus Christ as God and Savior from sin are much more than can be expressed here by paper and print but revolves around five key things.

Jesus Christ forgives sins; Jesus Christ restores human relationship with the Creator; Jesus Christ bore the penalty and punishment for sin that was justly due us; Jesus Christ will ultimately remove the curse of sin and death over all creation. Jesus Christ promises the faithful, a bodily resurrection and immortal everlasting life.

Here are a few quotations from the New Testament that substantiate these benefits. “In Him we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of His grace.” “For it pleased the Father that in Him all the fullness should dwell, and by Him to reconcile all things to Himself —” “ For Christ also suffered once for sins, the just for the unjust, that He might bring us to God”. “For the hour is coming in which all who are in the graves will hear His voice and come forth — those who have done good, to the resurrection of life-,”

In our fears and apprehensions for the future and the evolving New year, it would be unspeakably beneficial for everyone to carefully and honestly examine the message of the Gospel. The hope and encouragement it offers will explain why so many of us are devout followers of Jesus Christ.

Pastor Gene Holman of Living Word Fellowship in Gardnerville is a member of Carson Valley Ministers’ Association