Five Douglas residents catch coronavirus in two days

Heath and National Guardsmen operate drive-through coronavirus testing at Douglas High School on May 11.

Melissa Blosser/Douglas County

Another burst of nine coronavirus cases was announced on Monday, including two Douglas County residents.

A woman in her 30s with a connection to a previous case and a woman in her 40s with no connection were positive for the virus on Monday, according to Carson City Health and Human Services.

That announcement comes after three more Douglas residents were revealed as having the virus on Sunday, including a Douglas woman in her 50s with no previous connection and a woman in her 30s and a man in his 50s with a connection to previous cases.

The agency that serves as Douglas County’s public health officer reported four new Carson cases and three new Lyon County cases.

There are 16 active cases in Douglas, with 38 recoveries.

Carson City has 29 active cases, while Lyon as 28. There has only been one case in Storey County. There are five people from the four counties in the hospital. Five Carson and two Lyon residents have died since the outbreak.

Drive-through testing will be conducted 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Douglas High School where 400 tests will be available. The tests only determine whether someone has the virus, not if they’ve had it and recovered.

On Thursday, Alpine County will be conducting testing at Kirkwood 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Residents may make an appointment by visiting

http://www.projectbaseline.com/COVID19

Alpine County Public Health Officer Richard Johnson encouraged those who have been tested to get another one, since the virus takes about two weeks to show symptoms.

Those who register won’t have to leave their cars.

Douglas residents who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or who have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.