Fish Springs herd gets reprieve

A proposal to round up about 70 horses in the Fish Springs herd is on hold while local advocates work out a plan with the Bureau of Land Management.

Advocates for the Fish Springs herd said Friday they've been in contact with the Department of Interior about an impending round-up.

"We talked to the Department of the Interior, and they understand this is a local issue about a specific group of horses," said Sheila Schwadel of the Pine Nut Wild Horse Advocates.

Schwadel said that the advocates have been told the planned roundup won't happen.

"After coordination with Department of the Interior leadership and the BLM we have been notified that the previously planned roundup will not occur," said Schwadel. "As a community we are pleased with the progress of the Administration and are optimistic for the future of our horses."

Advocates' social media director Mary Cioffi said the group is seeking solutions that work for the herd and the community.

Recommended Stories For You

"We are looking forward to working with Secretary Zinke and the BLM to find solutions that put the herd and our community first," Cioffi said. "The administration has listened to us, understood us, and acted."

Advocates board member Deniz Bolbol said the group is actively managing the horses.

"The BLM has recognized that our efforts go well-beyond admiring these horses," Bolbol said. "We are actively engaged in their care and management and will continue to do so collaboratively with the BLM. This is how good neighbors work together."

Two weeks ago, 300 residents packed into the Fish Springs Volunteer Fire Department to discuss the decision to round up the herd.

Last week, members of the Pine Nut Wild Horse Advocates and the American Wild Horse Campaign delivered around 170,000 petition signatures to BLM State Director Michael Courtney.