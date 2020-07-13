Fish caps record-breaking ACC victory with dive into Lake Tahoe

Mardy Fish kisses his ACC trophy on Sunday.

Mardy Fish capped off a record performance in the American Century Championship with a dive into Lake Tahoe.

Fish birdied the 18th, hoisted and kissed the crystal trophy then joined Steph Curry, Canelo Alvaraz and others in running and diving into the lake.

The former tennis Olympic silver medalist has been a favorite over the last several years, but he finally reeled in his first ACC title with 76 points, nine better than first round leader Kyle Williams.

The victory wouldn’t have happened, Fish said, without his record-breaking second round where he broke the Edgewood Tahoe course record and scored the most points ever in a round at the ACC.

“Thankfully I put it all together Saturday, because it wasn’t today and it wasn’t Friday,” Fish said. “I didn’t light it on fire, I had one great day. Maybe I was just due to win.”

Fish opened the door, slightly, two shots into the final round. Leading Williams by three points, 55-52, Fish found the water on his approach to the first hole while Williams hit a short iron to about 6 feet.

Fish recovered by knocking a wedge close and making his putt while Williams missed his birdie attempt. What could have been a five-point swing ended up with Williams gaining a point, 55-53.

That’s as close as it would get. Fish’s only weakness in the tournament was the first hole where he recorded bogey in all three rounds.

Fish birdied hole seven and his lead swelled to seven points.

“I’m proud of Mardy and am really happy for him,” Williams, the former NFL Pro Bowl lineman, said. “I know he has been beating on the door for a long time. I had my opportunities. I didn’t make today what I’d been making. I played pretty solid. I’m not going to complain.”

MLB Hall of Famer John Smoltz birdied No. 18 to slip past Curry into third with 58 points.

The Golden State Warriors superstar started Sunday with four birdies in eight holes and was the top point scorer in the final round with 26.

NFL quarterback Case Keenum was fifth (54), three-time champ Mark Mulder eagled the final hole to move into sixth (52), Dell Curry, Derek Lowe and Vinny Del Negro ties for seventh and former champ Jack Wagner rounded outj the top 10.

Two-time defending champion Tony Romo withdrew before the final round after injuring his wrist on Saturday.