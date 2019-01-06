First storm of 2019 brings snow to Valley

Genoa, Nev. — About 4 inches of snow lay on the ground in Genoa on Sunday morning after the first storm of 2019 struck on Saturday night.

Heavenly Ski Resort reported 6 inches of snow from the storm over the past 24 hours.

More winter weather is expected to arrive this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for 3 p.m. Sunday through 4 a.m. Monday with periods of light snow expected for the Valley and foothills.

Complicating travel is a high wind warning for the same period, with winds expected to hit 20-30 mph, gusting to 65-70 mph along highways 395 and 88.

"Damage to trees and powerlines could result in power interruptions," according to the warning.