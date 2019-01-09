First storm helps bring basin to average

A weekend storm brought snow levels in the Carson River Basin above average as of Tuesday.

Ebbetts Pass, located at the top of the Carson River's East Fork, hit 101 percent while Carson Pass was at 109 percent.

Cold temperatures have kept otherwise lackluster precipitation locked in the Sierra snowpack above Carson Valley.

More than 4 inches of snow fell in Genoa over the weekend, but much of that snow was gone by Monday morning.

While snow fell most of the evening on Sunday, warm temperatures melted it off almost as quickly as it fell.

Heavenly Ski Resort reported receiving a foot of new snow from the storm. An observer reported 10 inches at Glenbrook, according to the National Weather Service.

Recommended Stories For You

Daggett Pass at the top of Kingsbury received 6 inches of snow.

Minden-Tahoe Airport recorded a 54 mph wind gust early Monday morning as temperatures rose well above freezing.

Wind gusts in the 40-mph range were recorded across the county, including a 47-mph gust in Indian Hills and a 48-mph gust east of Gardnerville.