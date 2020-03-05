First Nevada coronavirus case reported in Las Vegas

Nevada’s first presumptive positive case of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, was announced by the Southern Nevada Health District in Clark County.

Test results are considered “presumptive positive” until confirmed by the federal Centers for Disease Control, according to the district.

“While the first presumptive case of novel coronavirus is concerning, it is important to remember that most Nevada residents are at low risk of contracting COVID-19 at this time,” said Nevada State Epidemiologist Melissa Peek-Bullock. “The number one way we can prevent the spread of COVID-19, or any infectious disease, is to identify and contain. This is what our public health system is designed to do, and we are grateful for our strong partnership and coordination with our local health districts.”

The Governor’s Office and the State of Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public and Behavioral Health (DPBH) continue to coordinate with the CDC, Nevada’s federal delegation, local health officials, and other state agencies. The Governor is committed to bolstering the public’s access to the most current and accurate information, including educational resources on preparedness and prevention.

According to the CDC, the current health risk to the general public for COVID-19 remains low.

Barton Health reminds community members and visitors alike that the best way to prevent infection is to avoid being exposed to COVID-19: wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or disinfecting wipe. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home when sick.