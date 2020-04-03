First Douglas coronavirus recovery announced

The Douglas County coronavirus recovery was announced on Friday morning, bringing the total number of confirmed recoveries to two in the quad-county region.

Health officials announced a new confirmed case in Douglas maintaining the number of sick at a half dozen.

A woman in her 60s has tested positive for the virus that has resulted in a lockdown across the county. She is self-isolating and in stable condition, according to Carson City Health and Human Services.

There have been 18 cases, according to the Carson agency, which handles public health duties for Douglas, Storey and Lyon Counties as well as Carson City.

Nevada has been under an order for residents to stay in their homes unless they are engaged in essential activities like necessary work or grocery shopping.