First Democratic presidential hopeful to visit Carson Valley

The first presidential hopeful to visit Douglas County will be in Minden on Friday.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., will visit with Douglas County Democrats 11:30 a.m. at their headquarters in the Ironwood Center.

The Minden stop is the 49-year-old Booker's first in Northern Nevada after a stop in Las Vegas. He is scheduled to go to Reno on Friday afternoon and return to Vegas on Saturday.

According to his campaign, the Nevada stops are part of his tour where he will talk about his plan to expand and modernize the earned income tax credit.

Democrats have a crowded field of 19 candidates seeking the nomination.

Nevada holds caucuses instead of primaries. Barring any changes, Democrats are scheduled to caucus Feb. 22, 2020.

Unlike primaries, caucuses are neighborhood meetings where delegates are selected for the county convention.

Those attending a caucus also determine their preference for a particular presidential candidate, with delegates awarded based on the number of people voting.

The caucuses are limited to registered voters in a party, which is in charge of determining the rules.