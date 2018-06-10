First 2018 red flag warning brings stick storm

It was raining branches on Saturday has the first red flag warning of 2018 brought gusty winds of nearly 60 mph to Carson Valley.

The peak wind gust of 57 mph in Carson Valley was recorded at the Fish Springs Fire Station at 5:23 p.m.

For two hours from 3:40 to 5:40 p.m. Fish Springs had 30 and 40 mph sustained winds on Saturday.

A Nevada Department of Transportation gauge at Highway 395 and Genoa Lane recorded a gust of 51 mph.

According to the National Weather Service, Lake Tahoe was hammered by high winds with a 60 mph gust recorded at South Lake Tahoe at 11:40 a.m.

That was about the same time the U.S. Coast Guard and Douglas Marine 7 responded to a sailboat in distress.

The occupants were picked up by the Coast Guard and transported to safety.

Cable lines were blown down around lunchtime on Saturday. There were some brief power outages during the day.

East Fork Deputy Chief Dave Fogerson reported no major damage in the Valley.

A wildfire broke out at 1 p.m. near the Heyday Inn in Wellington burned 60 acres on Saturday before it was contained. East Fork firefighters responded to help Smith Valley firefighters.