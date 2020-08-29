Firefighters work small fire above Topaz Ranch Estates

The Box Fire above Topaz Ranch Estates wasn't doing much on Saturday morning.

Alert Nevada Wildfire Camera

A 7.5-acre fire at the top of Minnehaha Canyon is essentially out this morning.

Reported at 6:50 p.m. Friday, the fire smoldered through the night and could be seen on an AlertWildfire camera on Bald Mountain in the Pine Nuts.

The fire is one of several to have cropped up after a severe lighting storm struck Western Nevada early Monday, though there is no report of a specific cause.

Smoky conditions from wildfires burning in Northern California continue to reduce visibility in Carson Valley today.

A dense smoke advisory for Lake Tahoe and Alpine County is set to expire at noon today, though it was canceled for most of Western Nevada overnight.

The air quality monitor in the Gardnerville Ranchos was barely in the moderate range at 9 a.m. Saturday with periods in the good range overnight. The Johnson Lane area, while still in the moderate range, was slightly worse than the Ranchos.

While dropping to seven miles visibility around 9 a.m. Saturday, visibility had improved to the 10-mile average at Minden-Tahoe Airport by 10 a.m.

There is a possibility of thunderstorms in the Sierra on Saturday afternoon, developing around 1-2 p.m. mostly over Alpine and Mono counties.