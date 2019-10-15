Firefighters stop forward progress on Fish Hatchery blaze

Flames blacken brush on a hill leading to homes near Stones Throw Road south of Gardnerville on Tuesday. Kurt Hildebrand photo

hatcheryfire2

A 2-acre wildfire near Stones Throw Road south of Gardnerville was stopped short of the homes in that vicinity.

East Fork firefighters responded to the fire that was reported at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Sheriff’s deputies notified occupants of the homes that were in the fire’s path and shut down Stones Throw Road and the entrance way to the Lahontan National Fish Hatchery.

Firefighters predicted they would be on scene until around 6:40 p.m.

There is no report on what started the fire.