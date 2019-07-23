Firefighters responding to report of Coleville structure fire

Antelope Valley firefighters responded to a house fire in Coleville on Tuesday. Antelope Valley Fire Department Photo

A house fire was knocked down in Coleville, according to the Antelope Valley Fire Department.

No one was injured in fighting the blaze that severely damaged a home located on Cranney Lane. Firefighters report rescuing a dog from the fire.

East Fork firefighters from southern Douglas County responded to a 12:15 p.m. of a structure fire in Coleville. The fire was knocked down within 45 minutes of firefighters’ arrival.

An engine and water tanker are en route to a home on Cranney Lane to aid Antelope Valley firefighters. Engine 4 and water tender 4 reported arriving at the scene at 12:35 p.m.

The home at the address firefighters are responding to is described as 1,703 square feet. There are also auxiliary structures on the property, but nothing close.

The fire is located off Larson Lane east of Highway 395.