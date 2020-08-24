Firefighters responding to Leviathan Mine Road for what could be major blaze

Firefighters are responding to Highway 395 and Leviathan Mine Road for a report of a wildland fire on the ridge south of the highway.

Personnel on scene say they have the beginnings of a major incident with a large column of smoke showing at the Meadow Fire.

Report from the scene are that it is 5-10 acres burning on either side of the ridge. Fire is starting to run down the hill.

No structures are immediately threatened by the fire. Fire and police are discussing possible evacuation notifications in the area.

Volunteers from across the East Fork Fire District have been called out.

A heavy barrage of lighting strikes early this morning have set a minor fire in Hope Valley.