Firefighters respond to Jacks Valley blaze

firetruck

East Fork firefighters are responding to a report of a wild fire near Jacks Valley Road and James Canyon Loop north of Genoa.

Firefighters reported being able to see smoke from Minden.

Reports from the scene is that the fire is 40-50 acres in size with moderate rate of spread.

According to the latest report, the fire is burning near Childs Canyon Drive.

Firefighters are immediately setting up structure protection for the homes in the vicinity.

Recommended Stories For You

Motorists are advised to avoid Jacks Valley Road as it is closed.